Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,781 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,681% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

