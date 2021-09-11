Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 31.1% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $693.29 or 0.01529788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $57,144.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

