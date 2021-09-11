Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.20

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $422,186.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

