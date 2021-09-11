Helix Price Tops $0.0045 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Helix has a market cap of $158,790.81 and approximately $60.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00018489 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001336 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000116 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000868 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

