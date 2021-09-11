Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Up 0.2%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. 14,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 42,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,491,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

