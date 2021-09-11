Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Shares Up 0.1%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 116,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 57,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

