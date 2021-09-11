CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.29. 24,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,532,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CLPS Incorporation during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.