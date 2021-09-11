EDUCare (EKT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.75 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $1.75 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00059112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00164292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043265 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

