Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $8,396.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.14 or 0.00024627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00124786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00180560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.63 or 0.99931956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.35 or 0.07064756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.63 or 0.00841544 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

