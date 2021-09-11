Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $858.94 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $4.29 billion and $858.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $231.25 or 0.00511274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,229.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.80 or 0.01399084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00344139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00034954 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

