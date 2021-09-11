Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343.32 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38). 7,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 57,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.32).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Libertas Partners increased their target price on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.85. The company has a market capitalization of £302.14 million and a PE ratio of 39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Chris Morgan acquired 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

