BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $36,546.97 and $222.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.00551784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.