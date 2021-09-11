VIDY Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. VIDY has a total market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $626,256.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00058838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00162826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00042866 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars.

