Phantasma Energy Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $49,585.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00124188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00179538 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.65 or 0.99791571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.02 or 0.07072168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00840650 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,346,920 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

