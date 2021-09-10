KeyFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,834.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $8,834.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00124416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00179351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.29 or 1.00109302 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.85 or 0.07063119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00838905 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

