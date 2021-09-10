Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,091,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,210. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

