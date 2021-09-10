First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Critical Analysis

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

This table compares First High-School Education Group and OneSmart International Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.79 $11.71 million N/A N/A OneSmart International Education Group $502.22 million 0.14 -$106.58 million ($0.54) -0.82

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSmart International Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and OneSmart International Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Education Group -27.69% -223.48% -10.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First High-School Education Group and OneSmart International Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 OneSmart International Education Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.66%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than OneSmart International Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats OneSmart International Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.