Polychain Monsters Achieves Market Cap of $48.75 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $14.52 or 0.00032068 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $48.75 million and $2.04 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

