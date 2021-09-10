Blank Wallet Hits Market Cap of $6.61 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $474,408.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00126450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00182717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,433.92 or 1.00253243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.06 or 0.07131775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.34 or 0.00859097 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

