Adshares (ADS) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Adshares has a market cap of $20.08 million and $236,680.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,920 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

