Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $637.03 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $637.03 or 0.01405662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $12.00 billion and $5.09 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,319.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.46 or 0.00532792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00347374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,842,581 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

