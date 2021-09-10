DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 1,162 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DermTech alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00.

DermTech stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. 241,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.