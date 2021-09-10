Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells 22,324 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64.

On Friday, August 20th, A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $155.37. 2,419,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,150. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

