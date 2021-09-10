Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $528,533.70 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00.

ADPT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,608. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 213,167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,883.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

