Bintex Futures Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $115,872.08 and approximately $120,196.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.