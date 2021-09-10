Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $53,027.34 and approximately $28.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,593,675 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

