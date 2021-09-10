Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dether coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $889,128.55 and approximately $47,038.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

