Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,947. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

