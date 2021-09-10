Tranche Finance Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $39,476.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLICEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.