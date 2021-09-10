Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $292,370.97

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $292,370.97 and $4,724.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

