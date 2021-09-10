Lympo (LYM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $370,503.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $370,503.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

