$0.98 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.76. 163,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,795. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

