Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce $598.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,247,511 shares in the company, valued at $466,884,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,933 shares of company stock worth $43,341,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $62.80. 435,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,399. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

