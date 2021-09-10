Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $17.86 million and $492,716.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00064590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00059034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00170397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00127422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,337,124 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars.

