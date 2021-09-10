Smartshare Reaches One Day Volume of $26,702.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $704,141.10 and approximately $26,702.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00140409 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

