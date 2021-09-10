Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Reaches $976,261.99

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $976,261.99 and approximately $622,148.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00182719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.41 or 0.99723194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.41 or 0.07053165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00841806 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.