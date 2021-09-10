Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. 593,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,501. AGCO has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

