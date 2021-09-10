$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to report $10.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Latch.

A number of research firms have commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 783,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $375,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

