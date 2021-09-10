$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.24. 972,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.24. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

