$272.93 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $272.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.80 million and the lowest is $243.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $61.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 346.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

WLL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 580,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,062. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $3,836,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

