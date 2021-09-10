Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post sales of $92.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.90 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $383.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.80 million to $389.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $365.44 million, with estimates ranging from $359.11 million to $370.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 282,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

