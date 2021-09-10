BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Tops $3.39 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $8,390.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00284573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00146698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00175652 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

