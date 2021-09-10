Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post $330.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.10 million to $332.23 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $782.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.70. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

