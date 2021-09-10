Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $2.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,101,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.