Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $2.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,101,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

