Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,152. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.