VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $319.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $319.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,793.35 or 0.99890717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00065718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00080690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002268 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000144 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,133,669 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.