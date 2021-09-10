fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce sales of $143.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.72 million to $143.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314,446. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.85.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

