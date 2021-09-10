$306.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $306.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.60 million. Novavax reported sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $16.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.18. 5,185,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,627. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

