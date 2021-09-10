Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Million

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post $4.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.06 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.06 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 552,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,338. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $628.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

