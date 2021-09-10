Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $602,746.90 and $11.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042370 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

